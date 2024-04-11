Hawaiʻi-born sumo champion, Akebono dies

Hawai’i-born Chad Rowan, known as Akebono in the world of sumo, has died. He was 54.

Akebono became the first person born outside of Japan to achieve the rank of Yokozuna, or grand champion.

Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green, M.D., released the following statement on Wednesday saying: “Jaime and I share our community’s sadness over the passing of Waimānalo’s Chad Rowan. He gained fame as Akebono, the first non-Japanese-born sumotori to achieve the ancient sport’s top rank of Yokozuna, and by his example, he also inspired untold numbers of our youth that with determination and hard work, attaining your dreams is possible.”

Gov. Green said Akebono was both a champion in both the land of his birth and his adopted island home. “He served as an ambassador for Hawai‘i in Japan and his legacy will live on.”

US Ambassador to Japan, Rham Emanuel extended his condolences in the social platform X saying:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan,” Emanuel wrote.

“When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo’s highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport. Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport,” according to Emanuel.

