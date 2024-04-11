Lahaina Banyan Tree continues to show signs of recovery eight months after the Maui fires

April 11, 2024, 8:57 AM HST
The 150-year-old Lahaina banyan tree continues to show signs of recovery, eight months after the Maui fires. In video provided by the Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Duane Sparkman of the Lahaina Treecovery project provides an update, describes some of the challenges the iconic tree still faces, and talks about what lies ahead.  

