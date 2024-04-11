Lions Clubs International donates money and time to help UH Maui College “Feed Maui”

Local Lions Clubs members at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. PC: UH Maui College

Immediately following last August’s devastating wildfires, Lions Clubs International stepped up to create a special fund to support Maui’s recovery. With its latest donation of $25,000, received late last month, the total donated to “Feeding Maui” by Lions Clubs Maui Region VI Zone 1 (the name of the international fund) is more than $66,000.

In addition to fundraising, Local Lions Clubs members have been on the front lines for months volunteering in many capacities at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Pā’ina Building food hub. They also facilitated a gift of $7,500 from Soroptimist International of Maui, a local volunteer service organization led by women.

“So many people have been involved in our college’s and our island’s relief efforts. The Lions Clubs International brought people together from all over the world to help. And their local members have been right here with us since the beginning,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “Their club motto is, ‘Where there is a need, there is a Lion.’ We couldn’t agree more. And we are eternally grateful to them.”

The Lions Clubs funds have provided free student lunches in Pā’ina Market over two semesters. Much of the money has been used to purchase local produce and rice to fill the free weekly produce boxes the college has been distributing to those affected by the fires for more than five months.