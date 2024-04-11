Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2024

April 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:31 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:13 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will persist across north facing shores over the next several days with background energy from the northwest and north expected. An upward trend is possible late Sunday as a small long-period north-northwest swell arrives from a system across the far northwest Pacific. This upward trend will continue through the first half of next week as a large medium-period northwest swell moves in. Heights could reach advisory levels Monday night through Tuesday night as this swell peaks. Thereafter, expect a gradual downward trend with the swell direction shifting out of the north- northwest by Thursday. 


Surf along east facing shores will become rough as the winds peak tonight, but should steadily trend down over the weekend as the winds veer out of the south. Small surf will persist next week. 


Surf along south facing shores should see a small increase by late Friday as a new long-period south swell fills in and holds through the weekend. If the moderate to fresh south- southwest winds materialize as advertised later in the weekend, conditions may become rough and choppy along southerly exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
