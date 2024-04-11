Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:31 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:13 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will persist across north facing shores over the next several days with background energy from the northwest and north expected. An upward trend is possible late Sunday as a small long-period north-northwest swell arrives from a system across the far northwest Pacific. This upward trend will continue through the first half of next week as a large medium-period northwest swell moves in. Heights could reach advisory levels Monday night through Tuesday night as this swell peaks. Thereafter, expect a gradual downward trend with the swell direction shifting out of the north- northwest by Thursday.

Surf along east facing shores will become rough as the winds peak tonight, but should steadily trend down over the weekend as the winds veer out of the south. Small surf will persist next week.

Surf along south facing shores should see a small increase by late Friday as a new long-period south swell fills in and holds through the weekend. If the moderate to fresh south- southwest winds materialize as advertised later in the weekend, conditions may become rough and choppy along southerly exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.