MEO offers Driver’s License course without cost to previously incarcerated individuals

Commercial Driver’s License required for a Group B Permit (Heavy Straight Vehicle). PC: Brian Perry

A Certified Driver’s License (CDL) training course, offered at no cost to previously incarcerated Maui County residents, will be held in May by Maui Economic Opportunity.

Classes typically take about three weeks, but the class schedule is still being set. Those who complete the training will be prepared to take their CDL test with the Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing.

The requirements include:

Valid Hawaii Driver’s License.

Valid permit for vehicle permit classification (A, B or C).

Valid Department of Transportation Medical Certificate.

Regular attendance at training sessions.

Having been incarcerated within the last three years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Space is limited. For more information or to sign-up, call 808-243-4357 or email [email protected].

CDL 2024 Flyer. Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity