New cultural ambassador, Kaniala Masoe, welcomed at Montage Kapalua Bay

Kaniala Masoe is a new cultural ambassador at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort. A multi-talented musician and entertainer, he won KITV4’s Island Idol singing competition in 2018. Courtesy photo

Kaniala Masoe, a winner of KITV4’s Island Idol singing competition in 2018, has joined the staff of Montage Kapalua Bay as a new cultural ambassador at the resort.

He is a musician, singer, dancer and international entertainer. He joins longtime cultural ambassador Silla Kain to share music, talk story and help with visitor experiences that highlight Hawaiian culture.

Masoe was also crowned Mr. Aloha Maui in 2013. He has performed in 14 countries and 47 states, sharing aloha wherever he goes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Born and raised in Hilo, Masoe was introduced to Hawaiian music at a very young age, according to an announcement from the resort. His parents, grandparents and extended family were all part of a strong musical legacy. As a family, they recorded three albums together and toured the Hawaiian Islands performing music and hula. While studying at Nāwahiokalaniʻōpuʻu Hawaiian Language School, he immersed himself in culture and Hawaiian language. The values and practices he learned in school led him to pursue a career where he shares his Hawaiian culture through music, chants and dance.

In 2009 Masoe moved his ʻohana to Maui where he performed at public and private events, including conventions, weddings, community gatherings and other special occasions.

In 2015, Masoe started a lūʻau show at the Kāʻanapali Beach Club with his six children and the Hawaiʻi Lūʻau Company. He released his first solo album, Pa‘a Mau, in 2016. From 2020 through summer 2021, the Masoe family opened new shows in Mā‘alaea and Kapolei, O‘ahu. Most recently, Masoe joined his eldest daughter Tyra in recording and releasing a single honoring the town of Lahaina and wildfire survivors.