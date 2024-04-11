Severe El Nino weather to keep sailing canoes in Hawaiian waters

The day breaks over Hōkūleʻa with Kualoa behind her. Severe El Nino ocean conditions will keep the sailing canoes in Hawaiian waters until March 2025. PC: courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

Adverse El Nino weather conditions have led to the Polynesian Voyaging Society to postpone its planned Moananuiākea Voyage, the circumnavigation of the Pacific until March 2025. Instead, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will remain in Hawaiian waters for training, statewide engagements and educational outreach.

This year the voyaging society is ramping up crew and captain training, including two deep-sea voyages to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, known also as the doldrums, and back in late spring or early summer.

“We’re adding on the convergence zone as a strategic training ground for future captains and navigators. Hawaiʻi is really this web of all of these special training grounds for different reasons, primarily because of our islands and what they do to the winds and the ocean,” said society Chief Executive Officer and Pwo Navigator Nainoa Thompson. “We’re very, very blessed that we have learned to use these islands as a school.”

The society and its crew members will also participate in the Festival of the Pacific Arts from June 6-16 on Oʻahu, meeting with other voyaging societies and leaders from around the Pacific.

“The thousands of delegates arriving are from the biggest and greatest nation on earth, the Pacific Islands,” Thompson said. “Within the 49 years of voyaging we learned so much about who we are, and as the youngest culture, we are but children to the Pacific Islanders. As we were learning how to voyage, they cared for us as family and taught us so much about islands, culture, oceans – teachings needed for our island earth. So for us, whatʻs most important is that when they return home, they know that they were cared for and that there is a voyaging family in Hawaiʻi that is so grateful. We are waiting for their arrival.”

When the new 2024-2025 school year begins, the society will launch a Pae ‘āina (statewide) sail to connect with schools and communities throughout the Hawaiian Islands. During this sail, which is supported by Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will visit approximately 30 ports throughout the state. The society is working in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education and other educational and community partners on a plan that includes community outreach, canoe tours, teacher professional development and voyage-inspired curriculum development focused on culture and sustainability. The society will announce dates and details for each Hawaiʻi port visit once confirmed.

“Two thousand twenty-four should be seen as a year of coming home, really paying attention to our children in our communities and training, training hard and getting ready,” Thompson said. “This is also the year of getting younger people more prepared to take the reins of these canoes.”