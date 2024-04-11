Maui News

UH Maui College Open House Fair, April 26

April 11, 2024, 8:00 AM HST
  • PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.
  • UHMC Open House Fair program booth. PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.
  • UHMC Open House Fair Keiki Fun Zone. PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.
  • UHMC Open House Fair crafts for sale. PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.
  • UHMC Open House Fair Classic Car show. PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.
  • PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host an Open House Fair on Friday, April 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the Kahului campus Great Lawn and Pā‘ina Building dining area.

“We hope this will be our biggest open house ever,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “We invite the entire community to join us. And for anyone thinking about attending college, this is a great event at which to meet students and faculty and explore all the fantastic options offered right here on Maui.”

There’s also an opportunity for one lucky person to win a full, one-semester scholarship, according to Hokoana.

In addition to program information booths and discovery tours, there will be music and entertainment. The list of activities includes: live music by Homestead, performances by Ke Kula ‘o Pi‘ilani, food for purchase, a Keiki Fun Zone with games, prizes and a Bouncy Castle, E-sports competition, a car show, lomilomi massage, handmade gifts for sale, students ceramics for sale, honey samples by student beekeepers, and health checks by UHMC Healthcare students.

The Open House Fair is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a refillable water bottle, mat, blanket or beach chair.

