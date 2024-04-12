Duke’s Maui names Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey 2024 Koho Pono Award honoree

T S Restaurants VP of Hawai’i Operations Dylan Ching, Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey, Koho Pono Award Recipient, Duke’s Maui General Manager Nick Ware, Mayor Richard Bissen

Duke’s Maui presented its inaugural Koho Pono award to 2024 honoree Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey during a private ceremony at the restaurant last week. The phrase “koho pono” means to do what is right. The award recognizes individuals who do what is right in relation to the preservation of Maui County’s cultural and natural resources.

“We are thrilled to honor Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey with the Koho Pono Award for his outstanding contributions to Maui County,” said Nick Ware, general manager at Duke’s Maui. “His passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to preserving Maui’s cultural and natural heritage serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Lindsey, born and raised in Lahaina, is a founding member of Maui Cultural Lands. Over the years, he has worked closely with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, The Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Papahānaumokuākea Working Group, Coral Reef Alliance and other organizations to protect key cultural and environmental sites across the island.