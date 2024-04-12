Update: Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport reopened after temporary closure to repair an asphalt crack

Update: 12:28 p.m., April 12, 2024

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) on the island of Hawai‘i reopened at noon today following a temporary closure this morning to repair an asphalt crack.

Crews with the state Department of Transportation will conduct additional pavement repairs tonight, starting at 12:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, April 13, 2024 to establish a more long-term repair solution for the crack.

There are no alternate runways at KOA, and therefore the airport will be closed for flight operations during the overnight repairs. In the event an emergency medical evacuation is needed, helicopter service out of KOA will be available.

HDOT has coordinated with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights. There are no commercial flights scheduled during the overnight closure period.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for any impacts to flights to or from KOA in the meantime.

Previous post:

At 10:15 a.m., the Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory announcing that Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole on Hawai‘i Island is temporarily closed to patch a crack in the runway. HDOT anticipates reopening the runway by noon.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is monitoring the situation and is in contact with HDOT and the airlines that service KOA. The HTA is working and coordinating internally with its partners at the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, the Visitors Bureaus on each island, and Kilohana.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline for information on their specific flights.