EV clubs to host test drive event, showcase latest tech at UHMC on Earth Day

Fast charging port in Central Maui. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

In celebration of Earth Month, Drive Electric Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi EV Association will host a series of Drive Electric Earth Day events across the islands. These events are dedicated to promoting awareness and education about electric vehicles (EVs), showcasing the latest EV technology, and encouraging the adoption of sustainable transportation options.

The Maui event will take place at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus EV charging stations, located at 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Hawaiʻi crossed a major milestone in February with more than 30,000 registered electric passenger vehicles, making it clear that the demand for clean, efficient transportation is stronger than ever,” said Rob Weltman of the Maui EV Association.

All Drive Electric Earth Day events are free and open to the public. These events are designed to be informative, accessible, and engaging for everyone from seasoned EV enthusiasts to those just beginning to consider making the switch to electric.

Event highlights include:

EV Technology Showcase: Attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn about the latest electric vehicles and e-bikes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn about the latest electric vehicles and e-bikes. Test Rides and Drives: Participants can experience electric vehicles first-hand through test rides and drives, subject to availability.

Participants can experience electric vehicles first-hand through test rides and drives, subject to availability. Owner Insights: Current EV owners will share their experiences, including benefits and practical tips on EV ownership and charging.

Current EV owners will share their experiences, including benefits and practical tips on EV ownership and charging. Environmental and Financial Benefits: Information will be provided on the environmental advantages of electric transportation and financial incentives available to prospective EV owners, including tax rebates and incentives for EVs, e-bikes, chargers, and more.

The Drive Electric Earth Day events are scheduled as follows:

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Gil Kahele Recreation Area

Kaua‘i

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kaua‘i Community College

Maui

Monday, April 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus (EV Charging Stations)

310 West Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului, HI, 96732 (map)

Oʻahu

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kahala Mall – sponsored by Smart Charge Hawai‘i

For more information on the Drive Electric Earth Day events, including detailed event locations and schedules, visit the Hawaiʻi Electric Vehicle Association website at hawaiiev.org/events.