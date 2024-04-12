John Arruda of Kalaupapa, Molokaʻi. Photo credit: Kalaupapa Volunteers

Kalaupapa resident, John Arruda celebrates 100 years of life today, April 12, 2024. He is one of only eight Hansen’s disease patients from Kalaupapa left out of 8,000.

The milestone was marked with a special message from Gov. Josh Green, M.D. who wrote: “On the auspicious occasion of John Arruda’s 100th birthday, I am honored to extend my heartfelt congratulations and deepest respect to a remarkable individual who embodies resilience, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.”

In a statement, Arruda said, “The State of Hawai‘i has provided me with everything, and that’s why I have this beautiful Kalaupapa, which has kept me going all these years and where I call home.”



“I’m grateful for everything the Department of Health has done for me and the people and patients of Kalaupapa. I don’t have any worries,” he said. “A special mahalo to Gov. Green whom I met several times here in Kalaupapa and who I consider to be my friend.”

According to the Volunteers and Family of Kalaupapa, John Arruda’s remarkable journey began in 1945 when, diagnosed with Hansen’s disease (leprosy), he was sent to the isolated Kalaupapa peninsula.

“Despite the prevailing belief that Kalaupapa was a place to die, Arruda maintained a resilient spirit. Over the years, he defied expectations, finding love, happiness, and success. He worked on the Suez Canal, witnessed Father Damien’s canonization, and fought to regain custody of his daughter,” the volunteers and family wrote.

According to the group, Arruda’s life has been marked by challenges, from witnessing his father’s departure to his own struggles with the disease. “Despite setbacks, he embraced acceptance and moved forward, finding solace in sports, church and friendships. His enduring bond with Paul Harada and his family exemplifies the close-knit community of Kalaupapa.”

The group reports that throughout his life, Arruda has been a caretaker of the past, ensuring the upkeep of Kalaupapa’s graveyards and honoring those who came before him. “Despite periods of remission and recurrence of the disease, Arruda’s spirit remains unbroken. He cherishes his family, maintains connections with loved ones, and advocates for the preservation of Kalaupapa’s legacy,” the group reports.

“As he reflects on his life from the same bay where his journey began, Arruda acknowledges his gratitude for the blessings he’s received. His story serves as a testament to resilience, faith, and the enduring power of the human spirit,” according to the Volunteers and Family of Kalaupapa.

Gov. Green’s message today said Arruda’s journey “from the solitude of Kalaupapa’s shores to the vibrant tapestry of life he has woven over the decades, is nothing short of awe-inspiring. His resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who know him.”

“John’s refusal to be defined by adversity, and his determination to embrace life with boundless energy and joy, are an invaluable testament to the power of hope and the human spirit. His tireless advocacy for the preservation of Kalaupapa’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of honoring our shared history and cherishing our communities, and his infectious laughter and zest for life are a constant source of inspiration to those around him,” Gov. Green wrote.

“As we celebrate John Arruda’s centennial milestone, let us not only honor his remarkable life but also recommit ourselves to upholding the values of compassion, inclusivity, and solidarity that he embodies. May his legacy continue to inspire us all to embrace life’s challenges with courage, grace, and unwavering optimism.”