Kani Kūola Music Festival offers free music and creative media workshops

UH Maui College hosts the Kani Kūola Music Festival on Saturday, April 13. Photos courtesy of Keola Donaghy, Kenna Reed and Soul Kitchen.

Those interested in learning how to play or record music, break into the music industry, create state-of-the-art multimedia projects or songwriters who want to win a scholarship to the renowned Hawai‘i Songwriter’s Festival this June are encouraged to attend the free music festival on the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (UHMC) campus this Saturday, April 13.

The Kani Kūola Music Festival commences Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Ka‘a‘i‘ike Building on the UHMC campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in four captivating tracks, each providing invaluable insights into the artistry and industry of music:

Songwriting for Everyone, featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winners Kenneth Makukāne and Tarvin Mākia, along with UH West O‘ahu music professor Jon Magnussen and UHMC music instructor Thomas Goedecke. Music Recording and Business, featuring UHMC lecturer Joel Katz and music industry veteran and music publisher Ron Moss. Music Performance Skills, featuring George Kahumoku (Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar), Joel Katz (Hawaiian Steel Guitar) and a special “Wahine In Mele” panel that includes OHA Trustee and Chair Hulu Lindsey, Liz Morales of Ahumanu, Grammy Award Nominee Kimié Miner, Anuhea, and Paula Fuga. Creative Media Exploration, featuring UHMC Academy of Creative Media director and Maui Film Commissioner Brian Kohne, along with ACM instructors Christopher Magee, Adi Ell-Ad, and Barry Wurst.

Kani Kūola will also feature a songwriting contest at 3 p.m. The winner will receive a scholarship to the famed Hawai‘i Songwriting Festival on Hawai‘i Island. The scholarship is valued at $359 (transportation or lodging not included).

Registration is required. A free lunch and drinks will be provided to those who register and donate food or money to the Maui Food Bank. Needed food items include canned healthy proteins, canned meals, canned vegetables or fruits, or rice (5 to 10lb bags).

For more information and to register for Kani Kūola, visit https://www.maui.hawaii.edu/music/kani-kuola-2024/, email Dr. Keola Donaghy ([email protected]), or call 808-984-3570.

To learn more about Music Studies at UH Maui College or the Institute of Hawaiian Music, please visit our website at http://maui.hawaii.edu/music.