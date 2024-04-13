Continued Temporary Housing Assistance available for wildfire survivors

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell highlights progress made over the past six months, current efforts, and the path forward for Maui’s recovery. PC: Wendy Osher (2.8.24)

Individuals who received two months of FEMA rental assistance after the Maui wildfires and require additional time to plan their recovery may qualify for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. Under the Individuals and Households Program, eligible individuals who submit the necessary documentation may receive rental assistance for an additional three months or possibly longer, if needed.

The rental assistance provided can be utilized towards renting various types of dwellings, including houses, apartments, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, or other suitable accommodations.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance:

Individuals must have received an initial two months of rental assistance and used it as instructed.

Must be unable to return to their pre-disaster residence due to damage, destruction, or uninhabitability caused by the wildfires.

Must demonstrate an inability to pay for housing without assistance.

Must show that their financial need was caused by the disaster.

Must not be receiving temporary housing assistance from any other source.

Must be able to demonstrate that they are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or are making progress toward such a plan.

How to apply?

To receive continued rental assistance, complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

Homeowners: If an individual’s real property FEMA-verified losses exceed the amount of the initial Rental Assistance award, an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance will be mailed to them. This application is automatically generated about two weeks after the initial Rental Assistance award is approved. If the Real Property Loss does not exceed the amount of the initial Rental Assistance, the individual will need to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to request the application.

Renters: Renters will need to request the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Request form by calling the FEMA Helpline.

To request the form, ask questions about the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, or get help completing the form, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

All applicants must submit the following documentation with your completed application:

Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.

Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renter’s insurance, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, home insurance, etc.).

Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord).

Submitting an application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance

The Continued Temporary Housing Assistance request form and supporting documents should be returned to FEMA in one of the following ways:

Upload documents to a disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov

Mail them to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

FEMA specialists at the Disaster Recovery Center can help individuals complete their application and submit documents. The recovery center is located at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

Interpreters can help in many languages including Marshallese, Chuukese, Kosraean, Palauan, Carolinian, Chamorro and American Sign Language.