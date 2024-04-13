Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:13 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North shore surf will remain small through the rest of the weekend. Surf will trend up Sunday night and Monday as a medium-period northwest swell arrives. Surf could reach low end advisory levels along north facing shores Monday night and Tuesday as a second, more north-northwest pulse arrives. This swell then on the decline Wednesday through late next week. Surf along east facing shores will decline over the weekend, with only small very small surf expected through the upcoming week. Small, medium to long period south swell will continue into next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.