Maui visitor industry feeds kupuna and Maui residents























On Friday, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) fulfilled another year of caring for senior citizens of Maui County through the 2024 Spring Nā Kūpuna Appreciation Event.

Andaz Maui, Four Seasons Resort Wailea, The Fairmont Kea Lani, Hyatt Regency Maui, Maui Marriott Ocean Club, Montage Kapalua Bay, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, and The Westin Maui Resort & Spa all prepared over 500 meals while The Westin Nanea, Outrigger Kāʻanapali and Pacific Panel Cleaners made monetary donations to support these efforts. Additionally, Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate and Maui Fruit Jewels gifted packaged desserts to accompany these meals while allied partner, Premier Restoration, transported the meals and treats from the west-side hub at the Sheraton Resort, to Kaunoa Senior Services in Pāʻia. From there, volunteers from hotel properties, MHLA members, and the County of Maui worked with Meals on Wheels to hand-deliver to seniors at their homes throughout the island.

“Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is honored to serve as a hub for West Maui meal distribution,” said Director of Human Resources Crystal Sellona. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support our Maui kupuna and give back to our community through fresh cooked meals that bring smiles and comfort to our island’s treasured kupuna.”

Beyond the gifted meals to kupuna, Maui hotel properties say they have donated thousands of meals to wildfire survivors in these past eight months following the wildfire disasters. Meals were also gifted to the visitors who were trapped in resort locations during those first few weeks of the fires as well as the numerous residents of Maui affected by the economic impact of the fires.

“We are honored to partner with Maui Hotel & Lodging Association on the annual Kupuna Appreciation Lunch,” said David Wong, general manager of Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas. “Delivering food to the kupuna allows us to appreciate the little things. The connection with the future generation and our kupuna provides a link to the past that adds meaning and appreciation to life. Mahalo MHLA.”

The visitor industry will continue to support Maui communities through annual events such as The Maui County Charity Walk coming up on May 4, The Excellence in Education Golf Tournament scholarship fundraiser come August, and the Rice for the Holidays event in November. Information on MHLA and how to support these visitor industry events, can be found on the website: www.mauihla.org.