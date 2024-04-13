Upcountry water, fire prevention featured topics for Kula Community Association meeting

John Stufflebean speaking at an Upcountry community meeting on March 27, 2024. PC: screen grab courtesy Akakū Maui Community Media Facebook stream.

Maui County Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean is scheduled as a guest speaker for the Kula Community Association’s general membership meeting, starting at 7 p.m. April 17 at the Kula Community Center.

Maui Police Department Community Policing Officer Sean Marzoeki and the Fire Prevention Bureau’s Nicholas Tanaka are also set to address community public safety concerns.

A question-and-answer session will follow their presentations.

All Upcountry residents are welcome. Light refreshments will be available from 6:30 p.m.

The association works to improve the quality of life and promote the civic welfare of Upcountry residents. Members are asked to renew their membership for 2024 at this meeting to stay informed on all things Upcountry.

Because of ongoing health concerns about COVID-19 and flu season, anyone not feeling well is asked to stay home instead of attending the meeting.

A flier promotes the April 17 general membership meeting of the Kula Community Association. Screen grab from KCA website