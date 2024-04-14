Akakū Upstairs looks at ‘AI: Dystopia or Utopia?’ this Thursday

Akakū Upstairs – AI: Dystopia or Utopia? (Screening & Discussion) on Thursday, April 18, 2024. PC: Akakū Maui Community Media

Akakū Upstairs returns this Thursday with the president/CEO of Akakū, Jay April, who will be taking a philosophical look at the paradigm shift many are experiencing with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Attendees will have the chance to explore some examples of some AI products and screen videos from AI pioneers with varying viewpoints, from the dystopian Tristan Harris (co-founder of Center for Humane Technology) to the utopian Reid Hoffman (co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn).

The event takes place at Akakū’s Upstairs Media Lab, Suite 205, on Thursday, April 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Register for free (bit.ly/Akaku-Upstairs-AI). Seating is limited.