Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for Maui

NOAA/ NWS satellite imagery (4.14.24)

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Watch for Maui County. The flood watch is in effect through Monday afternoon for both Oʻahu and Maui counties.

The NWS reports that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible over Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe.

Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a slow moving front remain possible through Monday. Conditions will steadily begin to improve from west to east Monday night through Tuesday as drier air moves in.

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.