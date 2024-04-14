Maui News

Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for Maui

April 14, 2024, 8:18 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

NOAA/ NWS satellite imagery (4.14.24)

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Watch for Maui County. The flood watch is in effect through Monday afternoon for both Oʻahu and Maui counties.

The NWS reports that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible over Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe.

Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a slow moving front remain possible through Monday. Conditions will steadily begin to improve from west to east Monday night through Tuesday as drier air moves in.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments