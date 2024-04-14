Gov. Green designates official state snails

PC: Office of the Governor

In a ceremony this Friday at Washington Place, Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed into law House Bill 1899, which recognizes nine native snail species as state snails.

“Land snails are among the most threatened creatures in the world, with more recorded extinctions than birds and mammals combined,” said Gov. Green.

Last year, Gov. Green proclaimed 2023 the Year of the Kāhuli’ to help bring attention to the plight of native snails, which in Hawaiian culture have significant roles in mele, hula, and oli. The legislation signed on Friday designated official snails for each of the main Hawaiian islands, as well as the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“They are symbols of romance and omens,” said Gov. Green. “That we have so many youth who fought hard for this legislation gives me great hope for Hawaiʻi’s future.”

The Bishop Museum organized a statewide snail voting campaign to engage community members and students from across the state to recommend which snail species should be designated official state snails for each island.

Ken Hayes, malacologist at the Bishop Museum, said that years of work that went into making the bill a reality. “Hopefully, this and other actions like it will inspire another generation to commit to the aloha ʻāina that is so critical for a sustainable future in Hawaiʻi,” said Hayes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kāhuli are true jewels of nature and culture,” said Dr. David Sischo, who leads the Snail Extinction Prevention Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife. “Having these species officially designated as symbols of Hawaiʻi means so much. Knowing that their importance is now enshrined in law brings a new level of focus and pride to the collective work to prevent extinctions of the island’s irreplaceable animals and plants.”

State snails

Pūpū kua mauna (Lyropupa striatula) at the Bishop Museum. Snail designated as official snail for the island of Maui. PC: DLNR

Rather than designating a single species as the Official State Snail, multiple species, that are emblematic of the distinctive flora and fauna of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and each island in Hawai‘i, received the distinction.

Hawai‘i Island – Hini hini kua mauna (Succinea konaensis)

Maui – Pūpū kua mauna (Lyropupa striatula)

Kaho‘olawe – Pūpū kua mauna (Pleuropoma laciniosa kahoolawensis)

Lāna‘i – Pūpū kuahiwi (Auriculella lanaiensis)

Moloka‘i – Pūpū kuahiwi (Laminella venusta)

O‘ahu – Kāhuli (Kaala subrutila)

Kaua‘i – Erinna newcombi

Ni‘ihau – Kahelelani‘ila‘ula (Collonista verruca)

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands – Naka kua mauna (Endodonta christenseni)

Testimonials from Hawaiʻi youth

Gov. Green signing into law House Bill 1899, surrounded by Hawaiʻi youth. PC: Office of the Governor

Students from numerous schools testified on the bill through a civics program led by the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Through the process for passing the kāhuli bill, I have learned how conservation work can be performed through working with the government and the power of youth voices in government,” said ʻIolani student Logan Lee.

Another student, a second grader Jonie Nagle from Le Jardin Academy, said she was inspired to continue spreading awareness to keep the snails around.

“Being part of our Kāhuli Hui has been a wonderful experience,” said Nagle. “I’ve learned a lot about our kāhuli and how special they are to our Hawaiian Islands. I hope more friends will join us in our mission to protect these gems of the rainforest.”

Yvonne Chan, a teacher at ʻIolani School, was a proponent for the experience. “Our students learned so much from being a part of the civic process. They loved learning about the cultural and biological importance of Hawaiʻi’s snails,” Chan said. “Being able to advocate for what they value and now seeing it pass, was such an amazing experience. It empowers them to raise their voice for what they believe in, join in collective action, and understand our kuleana and responsibility to our natural resources and environment.”