‘Mā‘alaea: The Untold Story Of Maui’s Historic Crossroads’ book signing at Keālia, April 18

Mā‘alaea: The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads

A book signing event with the author of “Mā‘alaea: The Untold Story Of Maui’s Historic Crossroads” will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Visitor Center.

Author, Lucienne de Naie will be on hand to sign copies of her book, which was published by the Mā‘alaea Village Association.

Book Proceeds support Mā‘alaea Bay restoration projects, including the Pōhākea Watershed and Mā‘alaea Bay.

The Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge is located at Mile 6 of Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei.