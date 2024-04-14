MACC’s 2024 Maui Brewers Festival fundraiser set for May 18



























The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Maui Brewers Festival fundraiser returns Saturday, May 18. This is one of the signature fundraisers for the MACC. Early entry ‘Beer Lover’ and General Admission tickets go on sale to everyone online only at MauiArts.org Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

The popular ‘Brews & Food’ event, taking place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion, will again showcase many craft brews from breweries in Hawai‘i and on the mainland, including many rare beers, as well as a wide variety of food offerings from more than a dozen of Maui’s finest chefs, caterers and other food vendors. This year’s live music lineup includes the band Rowdy Love and Jason Arcilla (from last fall’s The Voice) and his band with more to be announced.

For this year’s event, more than 20 participating breweries have all been carefully selected because of their commitment to making craft beer with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and locally sourced ingredients.

As in the past, all food is included in the ticket price. Attendees will enjoy ono grinds from many local restaurants and caterers, featuring both savory and sweet temptations. The event will also feature Vitali-Tea Kombucha, cold brew coffee, root beer, and other beverages.

‘Beer Lover’ tickets are $195 in advance plus applicable fees and include early entry at 2 p.m. for the rare beer tastings period until 3:30 p.m. along with a commemorative tasting glass, handy beer caddy lanyard, ten 4 oz. tastings, food, live music and parking along with the opportunity to purchase a Crazy Shirts 2024 event t-shirt at a discounted price.

General admission tickets are $85 in advance plus applicable fees and include eight 4-oz. pours, the event’s tasting glass, food, parking, and live music. Entry is at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

Designated driver ‘Beer Lover’ tickets for non-alcoholic beverages only are $125 and Designated Driver General Admission tickets are available for $65. Both are subject to applicable fees.

Prices increase for any remaining tickets purchased on the day of the event. Scrip for additional pours will also be available for purchase on site with cash or credit/debit cards. There is no ATM machine on site.

For updates on participating breweries and food vendors, log on to MauiArts.org which will be updated regularly.

To purchase tickets going on sale online only Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m., patrons may log on to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office windows are currently not open for transactions but it is accessible for ticketing inquiries only by email ([email protected]).

Maui Brewers Festival is open to adults 21 years and over with a current valid photo ID.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as the many free events offered to the Maui County community.

Sponsors of this event include founding presenting sponsor Maui Brewing Co., and founding supporting sponsor Island Distributing with additional support from Crazy Shirts.