Maui Police Department’s 15th CIT graduates

The Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team welcomed 19 new members to its list of trained personnel during a graduation ceremony on Friday.

The class consisting of officers, and recruits from the Maui Police Department, Family Life Center, Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, security staff from Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Mālama Family Recovery Center, Maui Aids Foundation, Maui Community Correctional Center, Maui Humane Society, and the Teran James Young Foundation completed 40 hours of training earlier during the week.

Since the program first launched in 2013, this is the 15th class to complete the program. The program was the first of its kind in the state and now consists of 228 individuals ranging in personnel from the Maui Police Department, Sherriff’s Office, Maui Fire Department, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, Maui Prosecutor’s Office, Maui Community Correctional Center officers, Maui Community Mental Health Center, National Park Service, Family Life Center, the County of Maui Department of Transportation, Roberts Hawaiʻi, Department of Education, Salvation Army, KHAKO, Maui Aloha Foundation, MEO, Adult Mental Health, Maui Humane Society, Project Vision, Maui Police Department’s Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel, Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center, security staff from Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, Fairmont Kea Lani, Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Puamana Community Association, Four Season Resorts Maui at Wailea, and Montage.

The team was the seventh class trained and the seventh class in the state to start since the COVID-19 Pandemic under the guidance of Dr. Alicia Rodriguez, Law Enforcement Clinical Psychologist of Waves of Insight.

Guest agencies included instructors and representatives from Aloha House, Aloha Psychological Services, Bo Mahoe, Child and Adult Mental Health Division, Consumers & Family Panel, Family Life Center, Hale Pono Youth Shelter, Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Maui Community Mental Health Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room and Molokini Unit, Maui Police Department – CIT Members, Mental Health America, Nicole Edwards, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health-Maui District Office, The Queens Medical Center, Tiare Sua, Tony Lopez, and Waves of Insight.

The hands-on training addresses how to interact with individuals potentially suffering from a mental illness or experiencing an emotional crisis. It focuses on de-escalating a situation before reaching a point of violence or self-harm while ensuring the individuals receive the appropriate response and care they need.

The CIT training is part of the Maui Police Department’s Critical Outreach and Response through Education unit that works with community agencies on issues that include houseless individuals and those potentially suffering from mental illness.