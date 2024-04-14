Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:00 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds South winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up tonight and Monday as a northwest swell arrives. Surf may reach low end advisory levels along north facing shores of the smaller islands late in the day Monday and Tuesday before fading Tuesday night. Surf along east facing shores will continue to slowly decline through Monday, with only small very small surf expected through the remainder of the upcoming work week. Small, medium to long period south swell will keep some small surf rolling into south facing shores through late in the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.