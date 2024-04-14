UH Maui College club to host action-packed Earth Day celebration

Aerial photo of UH Maui College campus. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. (File: June 2023)

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Student ʻOhana for Sustainability (SOS) club is partnering with Maui Huliau Foundation and Hulihia to host its annual Earth Day celebration on the campus Great Lawn and back parking lot on Monday, April 22 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This free event is open to the public and will be an interactive, education oriented opportunity including local community-based organizations that are tackling pressing environmental issues across Hawaiʻi. There will be an emphasis on the recent wildfire relief efforts and providing necessary resources for affected individuals.

The event will feature food, drinks, entertainment, keiki yard games, and guest speakers, with outreach booths staffed by local nonprofits and government agencies.

“Given the recent Lahaina fire and its impact on our community, hosting an Earth Day event was especially important this year,” said ʻAleʻa Kimokeo, a SOS club member. “It’s a time for us to come together, heal, reflect on the importance of the āina (land), and consider what we, as kanaka (people), can do to protect it. Please come and join us in learning the different kūleana (responsibilities) everyone has to mālama (care) our Earth. As a mahalo from me to you, I’ll leave an ʻōlelo noʻeau (Hawaiian proverb): ‘He aliʻi ka ʻāina; he kauwā ke kanaka. The land is chief; man is its servant.'”

The SOS club expects over 33 organizations will have outreach tables at the event featuring educational, volunteer, and employment opportunities.

Event Itinerary

Time Main Stage Activities 2:00 p.m. Organizations Setup 3:00 p.m. Event Start SOS Sustainability Scavenger Hunt & Jeopardy (Makahiki Games) 3:10 p.m. Welcome 3:30-3:45 p.m. Guest Speaker: Rob Weltman from Maui Nui EV Association & Retree Hawaiʻi 3:50-4:05 p.m. Guest Speaker: Joshua Cooper, Chief of Maui County Office of Innovation and Sustainability 4:10-4:25 p.m. Guest Speaker: Duane Sparkman from Treecovery 4:30-4:45 p.m. ʻUkulele Performance: James Kelley 4:50-5:05 p.m. Guest Speaker: Douglas Hagan from Climate Change Lobbyists 5:10-5:25 p.m. Guest Speaker: Jeremy Reyes from Lahaina Strong 5:30-5:45 p.m. Singing Performance: Remy Romo-Valdez 6:00 p.m. End and Cleanup Event itinerary courtesy of UH Maui College’s SOS club.

Full list of organizations







































Green2Gold

Art Centered

Citizens Climate Lobby

Department of Land & Natural Resources- Division of Aquatics

HDOT Highways MauiDistrict’s Stormwater Management Program

The Nature Conservancy, Vegan Society of Hawaiʻi

East Maui Watershed Partnership, Hui O Wa’a Kaulua, Pacific Whale Foundatio

Maui Nui Makai Network

Hawai’i Association for Marine Education & Research (HAMER)

University of Hawaiʻi Marine Option Program

Department of Land & Natural Resources (DLNR)

Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR)

Protected Species Program (PSP)

Common Ground Collective

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project

Hawai’i Land Trust

Kīpuka Olowalu

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park

ReTree Hawaiʻi

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

Maui Nui EV Association

Haleakalā Conservancy Inc.

DLNR/DOFAW

Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership

Haley & Adlrich, Maui County Office of Innovation and sustainability

Circular Hawai’i

Maui Green & Beautiful

Teran James Young Foundation

Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

Maui Economic Development Board

Malu I Ka ‘Ulu The Hawaiʻi Resiliency Project

County of Maui Department of Environmental Management/Environmental Protection & Sustainability

Maui Huliau Foundation.

View more details on the event on the SOS club website at: https://uhmcsosclub.org/earthday