County neighborhood planning workshop for Kelawea Mauka residents, April 20

The County of Maui Office of Recovery and Department of Planning will hold a neighborhood workshop for Kelawea Mauka residents from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria, 980 Lahainaluna Road.

The workshop is part of community engagement to help shape Lahaina’s long-term recovery. The recovery plan will include plans, projects and funding, and will guide recovery in a sustainable and resilient manner.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Food and children’s activities will be provided. Due to limited parking, carpooling is recommended.

The Kelawea Mauka neighborhood is the general area mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway below the Lahaina Bypass and between Dickenson Street/Lahainaluna Road and Kahoma Stream.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The workshop is an opportunity for county staff to talk with Kelawea Mauka residents about topics specific to the area. The workshop will help ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood and that the County is aware of community preferences and incorporates them into the recovery plan.

The next workshop is scheduled for May 4 for the Wahikuli neighborhood, and more meetings are tentatively set for June 2024. Community meetings will not be livestreamed because they will involve small-group breakout sessions.

Events will be posted at www.mauirecovers.org/events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions, email [email protected] or call the Department of Planning Long Range Division at (808) 270-7214.