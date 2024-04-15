KS Children’s Chorus draws nearly 1,000 people to free community concert on Maui































Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus hosted a free community concert Friday night at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The concert, He Leo Aloha No Maui, drew nearly a thousand people to “share the gift of mele to bring healing and hope to the people of Maui,” according to the organizers. Children from the Children’s Chorus sang “O Lahaina, E Hoi Ka Nani” during the event.

The concert also included special performances from Kamaka Kukona and Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua, Nāpua Silva & Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, and Ikaika Blackburn, Halehaku Seabury, and Keoni Souza of Nā Hoa. KS Maui alum and current KS Kāpalama Kumu Ruben Yamada also participated by singing “We have a Kuleana” with the KS Children’s Chorus.

The Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus was organized in 1988 by KS music teacher, Suzanne Kaʻupu Soon and has been under the direction of Lynell Bright since 1989. Consisting of 100 members, the chorus is made up of fourth, fifth and sixth graders, ages 9–12, from the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus elementary division.

The chorus has traveled from O‘ahu to the Big Island, Maui, California, Florida, twice to Japan and to New York to sing at Ground Zero and at the FDNY headquarters. They also traveled to Aotearoa in 2007 and 2017.

The group released its first CD in December 2000 singing with Hawaiian guest artists Nā Leo Pilimehana, The Brothers Cazimero, Henry Kapono, The Anguay Sisters, Brother Noland, Teresa Bright, Imua, Crystal Mateo and it was nominated for two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

In the fall of 2001, the chorus recorded two songs for the Disney animated hit movie Lilo and Stitch.

They released a second CD in December 2009 entitled Na Nā Pua Lei A Pauahi and then their third CD entitled He Koa Mau A Mau in December 2015 which was nominated for two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Their fourth CD is a Christmas CD entitled Hoʻonani Kākou Iā Ia that won a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award in 2020 for Religious Album of the Year.

They released their fifth CD entitled Nā Pono Hawai‘i in 2022 and was nominated for seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with a line-up of top local artists such as Nathan Aweau, Josh Tatofi, Keauhou, Raiatea, Cory Oliveros, and Crystal Nakamaejo.

This event was sponsored by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development.