Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A building mixed-period NW swell will peak overnight, bringing elevated surf to exposed shores. This swell will gradually diminish as it becomes increasingly northerly the next couple of days. Otherwise, small swells from the SSE and SW will support small surf along S facing shores the next couple of days. Surf along E facing shores will remain very small, then gradually trend up as NE trade winds increase later in the week. A moderate-sized north swell is possible next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
