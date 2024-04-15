Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:30 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:26 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 11:00 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A building mixed-period NW swell will peak overnight, bringing elevated surf to exposed shores. This swell will gradually diminish as it becomes increasingly northerly the next couple of days. Otherwise, small swells from the SSE and SW will support small surf along S facing shores the next couple of days. Surf along E facing shores will remain very small, then gradually trend up as NE trade winds increase later in the week. A moderate-sized north swell is possible next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.