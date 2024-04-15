Nonprofit conservation advocate is guest speaker at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, May 7

Kai Nishiki. Courtesy photo.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset hosts a meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, featuring guest speaker Kai Nishiki. Nishiki is known for her conservation advocacy and dedication to protecting shoreline access for Maui communities.

Nishiki is the executive director of Nā Papa‘i Wawae ‘Ula’ula and co-executive director of Maui Nui Resiliency Hui, nonprofit associations that advocate for conservation, enhancement of public beach access, preservation of public trust resources, food security, affordable housing, and improving and prioritizing the quality of life for residents.

She chaired the Community Plan Advisory Committee for the recent update of the West Maui Community Plan, which, for the first time, included long range planning for sea level rise and coastal erosion.

After the devastating wildfires, her nonprofit partnered with many others in the community to provide relief efforts and is currently focused on affordable housing solutions in West Maui. Nishiki will update members and guests on these efforts in West Maui.

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort Aliʻi meeting room. Social begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served. To make reservations to attend the meeting email Joanne Laird at: [email protected].