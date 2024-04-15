Seabury Hall to present 36th Annual Dance Showcase April 26-28

Seabury Hall dancers perform during the Common Ground Dance Festival, 2023. This year’s 36th annual showcase will be held April 26-28 at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. PC: Courtesy of Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will present its 36th Annual Dance Showcase April 26-28 at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center.

Showcase highlights include new works by guest choreographers Camry Gach (dancer/choreographer Seabury Hall alumna), Ali Pineo (co-artistic director of Adaptations Dance Company), and Lauren Gutierrez (dancer/choreographer).

Seabury Hall veteran ballet and dance instructor Vanessa Cerrito has three ballet works and two dances in the show.

“It has been an absolute delight introducing ballet classics to my students over the past few years,’ she said. “Not only has their enthusiasm flourished, but class enrollment has reached an all-time high.”

This semester, Seabury dancers will perform excerpts from Petipa’s “La Bayadère” and “Sleeping Beauty,” as well as Balanchine’s “Serenad.”

Director of Dance and show director David Ward had created several new dances and restaged a few of his classic works, including Middle Eastern Reverie and The Village. Ward concludes the concert with a new collection of dances called The Cleopatra Suite.

This show is diverse in style, mood and form, according to an announcement. “From ballet to modern, jazz to musical theater with thought-provoking dance-theater, this concert has something for everyone! The fabulous costume designs are by Andre Morissette, Vanessa Cerrito and David Ward,” the announcement says.

“The love, joy, and care these students show for each other is heartwarming,” Ward said. “I love working with these amazing young performers and watching them grow and excel in their passion for the performing arts.”

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7 for students. Children 4 and younger are free. Tickets are available at SeaburyHall.org/arts. Show times are 7 p.m. April 26 and 27, and 3 p.m. April 28.