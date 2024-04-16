3 people displaced in Kīhei home fire; damages estimated at $115,000

Structure fire on Auhana Road, Kīhei. PC: (4.15.24) Maui Fire Department

Three people were displaced due to a home fire in Kīhei on Monday night.

The fire was reported on Auhana Road at 11:19 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

Responding units included: Engine 6, Engine 5, Engine 14, Ladder 14, Hazmat 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully involved in fire. Crews extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and to protect neighboring residences, while confirming that all the occupants had successfully evacuated the structure.

The fire was brought under control by 11:52 p.m., and crews concluded firefighting efforts at 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Damages were estimated at $115,000 to the structure. The owner’s estimate of loss of contents is currently unavailable. There was some damage to the exterior of one neighboring structure, according to department reports.