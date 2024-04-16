Maui Food Technology Center seeks Maui County businesses for 2024 Tokyo International Gift Show

TIGS is Japan’s largest international trade show, attracting over 200,000 buyers, importers, and distributors.

The Maui Food Technology Center is actively seeking Maui County businesses interested in participating in the prestigious Tokyo International Gift Show. Scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center on Sept. 4-6, 2024, TIGS presents a prime opportunity for local businesses to gain exposure in the international market.

With more than 200,000 buyers anticipated to attend, TIGS is Japan’s largest international trade show, attracting a diverse audience of buyers, importers and distributors. Participating businesses will have the chance to not only showcase their products but also to test or launch new offerings, build relationships with decision-makers, and explore opportunities for growth.

According to Nina Tanabe, MS, CFS, Board Member of MFTC, “Participating in the Tokyo International Gift Show offers Maui businesses a unique opportunity to connect with a global audience and expand their reach. It’s more than just showcasing products; it’s about forging valuable connections and exploring new avenues for success.”

The Hawaiʻi Pavilion at TIGS, generously sponsored by the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), will provide a platform for Maui County companies to highlight their unique products alongside other distinguished Hawaiian businesses.

The types of products showcased at TIGS include home decoration, crafts, clocks and watches, clothing and textiles, party decorations, handbags, jewelry, food and more.

Maui County companies will also enjoy affordable participation costs, made possible thanks to the generous support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

For Maui County businesses interested in participating, please register online at www.mauifoodtechnology.org/tigs.