Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 03:12 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:22 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:52 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:48 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 04:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along S facing shores came in notably higher than anticipated warranting a modest upward adjustment earlier today. Small surf continues along S shores as a long period pulse advances through area waters. NW swell maintaining moderate surf along NW facing shores today will become increasingly N as it gradually diminishes tonight through Wednesday. Surf along E facing shores remains small through late week before trending up slightly as trade strengthen late this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.