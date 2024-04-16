SSFM International promotes five

L to R: Daniel Kaiawe; Wendy McLain; Renee Ishisaka; Lana Barrett; and John Uno. PC: courtesy

SSFM International announced the promotion of five individuals within the firm. Promotions include:

John Uno, PE, SE: Manager, Structural Engineering Group

Renee Ishisaka, PE, SE, LEED AP: Deputy Manager, Structural Engineering Group

Wendy McLain, PE, LEED AP: Deputy Manager, Civil Engineering Group

Daniel Kaiawe: Deputy Manager, Highways CM Group

Lana Barrett, PMP: Deputy Manager, Project Management Group

“I am very proud of the growth of these individuals who all share a commitment to raising the bar with every project as a collective team,” said Mike Matsumoto, SSFM International President & CEO. “As they take on new roles, our firm continues to innovate with the changes that are occurring within our state and throughout the Pacific.”

Uno joined the SSFM structural engineering group in February 2023 and has quickly moved up as Manager. He is a former president of the Structural Engineers Association of Hawaiʻi. He has nearly 20 years of experience as a principal, project manager, and structural engineer. Prior to joining SSFM he managed MKE Associates LLC. His clients ranged from federal, state and country jurisdictions and private entities in Hawaiʻi, Guam, Japan and Okinawa. Uno earned his B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Ishisaka leads as Deputy Manager, Structural Engineering Group. She is an experienced senior structural and civil engineer who has been with SSFM since 2007. She specializes in transportation construction management and has done extensive work in Department of Defense projects, airport facilities, commercial/office buildings, residential buildings and educational facilities, and hospitals. Ishisaka received her B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

McLain is now the Deputy Manager of SSFM’s Civil Engineering Group that includes professional staff in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi and Maui. She was also a Senior Civil Engineer and supervised project engineers and teams working on a wide variety of civil engineering projects. She has extensive experience in site development, site layout, wastewater, stormwater, drinking water, collection and distribution and treatment systems, grading and drainage, pavement repairs and project management services. She is also experienced with Low Impact Development and sustainable stormwater management design. McLain holds a B.S. in Environmental Resources Engineering from Humboldt State University.

Kaiawe is now the Deputy Manager of SSFM’s CM HWYS Group. He has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, with an extensive background in highways and roads. In addition to serving as Supervising Inspector, he was also the. He has worked on projects throughout Hawaiʻi in various roles including stone masonry, concrete flatwork, heavy equipment operator, field supervisor, foreman, and quality control manager. Kaiawe holds a number of certifications that range from the Associated General Contractors of America Supervisory Training Program and the U.S. Corps of Engineers to the National Highway Institute.

Barrett is an experienced Project Manager and also the Deputy Manager of SSFM’s Project Management Group. She provides project coordination and project management support for building and infrastructure projects for both public and private sector clients. She provides project management services and manages and leads project teams composed of Program and Project Managers, Project Coordinators, Planners, Architects, Construction Inspectors, Various Engineering Specialists, and BIM Modelers/Designers. Barrett holds a B.A. in Marketing and Managing Information Systems from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.