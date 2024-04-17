PFAS detected in Maui Business Park system 

PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been detected in water samples collected at the Waiʻele Wells 1 and 2 Chlorinator, Maui Business Park water system (Public Water System HI0000261, owned by Maui Business Park Phase II Association) in Kahului of the island of Maui. This water system is non-transient and non-community, and primarily serves approximately 64 businesses. The water system has notified the affected businesses.

Detection of PFAS at the Maui Business Park water system. Map courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

The detection of PFAS at the Maui Business Park water system was reported in the lab report dated Feb. 20, 2024, and was confirmed in the lab report dated March 27, 2024. The water system notified the Department of Health of the initial detection of PFAS through an email on April 3, 2024. The detected PFAS level is below the Environmental Protection Agency’s Maximum Contaminant Level (the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water) for PFOA. The EPA currently does not have established MCLs and a Hazard Index for PFHpA, PFHxA, PFPeA, and PFBA.

According to the EPA, PFAS, which have been used since the 1940s, are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food, and other materials (e.g., cookware) designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant, or non-stick. They are also a component of fire-fighting foam and have many industrial uses.

For more information on PFAS, see https://www.epa.gov/pfas or https://health.hawaii.gov/pfas. Users may also contact their water purveyor.

For more information regarding the EPA’s final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for six PFAS, see https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas.