Haleakalā National Park seeks leased housing on Maui 

Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

Haleakalā National Park is seeking to lease three- or more bedroom houses or apartments (furnished, unfurnished, or partially furnished) with full kitchens, bathroom(s), and living/dining space to house between two to seven national park employees. More than one lease may be negotiated to meet the total need.

Kitchens must have a gas or electric range, refrigerator, kitchen sink, and microwave oven. Lessor must provide utilities (water, sewer, heat, electricity, and trash removal) and parking and facility maintenance. Single-family homes must include a washer and dryer. Apartments or multiplex units must provide washers and dryers in each unit or in a shared laundry room accessible to all tenants. Properties must be located within 50 miles of Haleakalā National Park headquarters at mile marker 11 on Crater Road, Kula.

The park requires the ability to lease units for one year, with the potential to renew on a yearly basis. Registration by lessor in SAM.gov will be required to lease to the government. The park hopes to have agreements signed by June 2024 for the leasing period.

Contact David Rummel at [email protected] or 808-250-5201 for more information.