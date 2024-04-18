Home Maid Bakery to close its Lower Main Street location on April 29; potential partnership is in the works

Customers visit the family-owned Home Maid Bakery in early March after an announcement that it would close at the end of that month. However, operations were extended another month. Now, with a partnership with a well-known local business still “in the works,” the long-time bakery will end wholesale operations and close its Lower Main Street location in Wailuku on April 29. PC: Brian Perry

Home Maid Bakery will officially shut down wholesale operations and its Lower Main Street location in Wailuku, effective April 29, the Kozuki family has announced on social media.

“We previously shared our intention to remain open until further notice, but we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this location,” the family said in an Instagram post. “Additionally, we regret to inform you that our wholesale operations will also cease at the end of this month.”

Kimberly Molina, daughter of late family patriarch Jeremy Kozuki, said the family is continuing to weigh its options in passing on the business.

“Our potential partnership with a well-known local business is in the works,” she said, without disclosing the identity of the local business. “We’re finalizing everything that needs to be done before announcing it.”

In March, the family announced it would close at the end of that month. Then, after getting overwhelming community support and potential buyer interest, the family decided to remain open indefinitely. But that has now changed to closing the Lower Main location at on April 29.

Home Maid Bakery, “home of the crispy manju,” has been struggling to survive in an adverse business climate, including a downturn in business in the wake of the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and August wildfires.

The bakery has been in the Kozuki family since 1960, beginning with Joseph and Monica Kozuki. Son Jeremy Kozuki took over and expanded the business in the 1980s. As president and chief executive officer, he managed operations, including 35 employees.

Kozuki’s recent death triggered the family’s decision to give up ownership of the long-time popular bakery, known for its sugar and custard-cream-filled malasadas, manju, Maui sweet dinner rolls, bread, cakes, pies, mochi and short-bread cookies.

A sampling of Home Maid Bakery products includes malasadas and manju. PC: Brian Perry

“While this marks the end of an era for our Lower Main storefront and wholesale operations, we are delighted to inform you that our manju and other signature products may continue to live on,” the family said on Instagram. “As we prepare to say goodbye to our Lower Main location and wholesale operations, we invite you to visit us before the end of the month.”