Maui Mall Village hosts annual Art of Trash & Trashion Show, April 22

Maui Mall Village Hosts Annual Art of Trash & Trashion Show. PC: courtesy

Maui Mall Village is pleased to once again host The Art of Trash & Trashion Show, which kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, 2024. Mālama Maui Nui presents the annual programs to promote the vital message of upcycling through the imaginative transformation of trash. Kamaʻāina and visitors can attend the free opening night “trashion” show and visit the gallery conveniently located at Maui Mall Village.

Monday, April 22, 2024, 6 – 8 p.m. : The Art of Trash Opening Night & Trashion Show Guests can witness the transformation of trash to fashion as artists and creators display their ready-to-wear “trashion” on a live runway at Center Court. The festive event will also feature live music. After the show, attendees can catch a sneak peek of the The Art of Trash Gallery (see below).

: Monday, April 22 – Friday, May 10, Daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: The Art of Trash Gallery Following the opening event, The Art of Trash Gallery will be open to the community for daily viewing. Located next to Genki Sushi, the exhibition is designed to inspire viewers to utilize discarded resources as the world celebrates Earth Day. The gallery is open to Maui Nui residents of all ages. Visit MMNui.org for more information.



“We’re pleased to host and sponsor The Art of Trash and Trashion Show, which promotes a message that resonates deeply with our local communities,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman of JLL. “We invite everyone to visit the center to catch this truly unique trashion show event and stop by the imaginative gallery for a closer look at its many creative entries.”

Maui Mall Village Hosts Annual Art of Trash & Trashion Show. PC: courtesy