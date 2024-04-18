Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 12:19 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:39 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:18 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf along south facing shores expected through Tuesday. A small, long-period swell arrives Tuesday night. Small, short- period north swell will continue into early Sunday when another small, reinforcing north swell arrives through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small but can expect a minor boost as winds pick up Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.