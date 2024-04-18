Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run collision reported Wednesday night in Kīhei

A 34-year-old Kīhei woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision on South Kihei Road, Wednesday night.

The incident was reported at 8:19 p.m. on April 17 on South Kīhei Road, 172 feet south of Namauʻu Place in Kīhei.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian was walking on the northbound shoulder area when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on South Kīhei Road.

The pedestrian was transported via medic personnel to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.

The unknown operator of the unidentified vehicle did not stop or render aid to the pedestrian and fled the scene northbound on South Kīhei Road at a high rate of speed, according to police. Police say a witness attempted to follow the vehicle to get the license plate number but was unable to close the distance, losing sight of the vehicle as it turned right up Uwapo Road.

Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer model dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Caleb Guarriello of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at 808-244-6393. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.