The Green with Allen Stone and Seven Suns to perform at the MACC this Friday

The Green at Fremont Theater in 2023. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Green returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) on April 19, 2024 to perform with special guests Allen Stone and Seven Suns at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50 (General Admission) & *$89.50 (VIP) (plus applicable fees). VIP tickets offer a premium viewing/standing area in front of the stage, access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to VIP designated bars and soda stations. Prices increase on the day of the show, and there is a limit of eight tickets per order. Click here to purchase.

With almost a decade and a half in the music industry, The Green is among the very first reggae bands from the Hawaiian Islands to extensively tour the US mainland, supporting American reggae bands including Rebelution, Iration, SOJA, and even Jamaica’s Damian Marley. Grammy winning pop superstar Bruno Mars even selected The Green to open his three sold out shows at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena in 2014 and his two sold out dates at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium, Hawaii’s largest outdoor venue, in 2018. From their first album release to their latest EP, Summertime, The Green’s musicality has always transcended fans to a place of sincerity, culture, and growth.

The BAMP Project presentation will also feature special guests Allen Stone and Seven Suns.

Allen Stone is a soul and R&B singer, songwriter and musician from Washington state. Describing himself as a “hippie with soul,” Stone’s vocals and melodic style show the clear influence of classic soul and R&B of the ’60s and ’70s, while his lyrics reveal an idealism and passion that recall the folk-inspired singer/songwriters of the same era. His self-titled debut album cracked the Top 40 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Stone further honed his style, adopting a mix of contemporary and ’90s R&B influences on 2015’s “Radius” and 2019’s Building Balance, before reworking songs from his catalog on his stripped-down 2021 acoustic album, “APART.”

Seven Suns is a Hawaiian-reggae band beginning its musical journey, having released its debut single “Many Feathers” on March 29, 2024. The band is comprised of Justin Kawika Young, Shawn Kekoa Pimental, Jason Tupuola-Aiono, Phil Crown, Ethan Capone, Paul Nelson and Piʻi Miguel.

No chairs are provided for the concert. Seating is first come first serve on the bleachers. No beach chairs, strollers or items with frames are allowed. Blankets are ok. No outside food & beverages allowed inside the venue.