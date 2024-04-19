Earth Night at the Maui Ocean Center, April 20

The Maui Ocean Center hosts its first-ever “Earth Night” event on Saturday, April 20, from 6-9 p.m. Festivities feature an evening of eco-friendly activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Admission:

Adults and Seniors: $25

Children (ages 4-12): $10

Members: FREE (Present your membership card at check-in) To explore the benefits of becoming an Annual Pass Member, click here.

Earth Night Festivities:

Entertainment : Enjoy the sounds of the Arlie Asiu band while you enjoy a beautiful ocean view of Māʻalaea Harbor.

: Enjoy the sounds of the Arlie Asiu band while you enjoy a beautiful ocean view of Māʻalaea Harbor. Food & Beverages: Available for purchase is prime rib, fresh catch ceviche, and garlic butter sautéed shrimp, matched with a selection of beer and wines. Vegetarian and Keiki options are also available.

Available for purchase is prime rib, fresh catch ceviche, and garlic butter sautéed shrimp, matched with a selection of beer and wines. Vegetarian and Keiki options are also available. Family Fun: Dive into hands-on activities led by marine naturalists, including a fossilized shark tooth dig and sustainable fishing activity. Keiki crafting stations and art activities will also be available throughout the park.

Dive into hands-on activities led by marine naturalists, including a fossilized shark tooth dig and sustainable fishing activity. Keiki crafting stations and art activities will also be available throughout the park. Coral Feeding Station: Learn about the importance of coral reefs and watch as experts feed these underwater ecosystems.

Learn about the importance of coral reefs and watch as experts feed these underwater ecosystems. Face Painting: Let your imagination run wild with two ocean-themed face painting stations.

Let your imagination run wild with two ocean-themed face painting stations. Underwater Diver Presentations: Witness the beauty of Open Ocean exhibit with fun and educational presentations by ocean experts.

Witness the beauty of Open Ocean exhibit with fun and educational presentations by ocean experts. Film Screenings: Be enamored by the “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D Film shown throughout the night.

Be enamored by the “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D Film shown throughout the night. Special Offer: Receive 15% off all sustainable and eco-friendly products at the Maui Ocean Treasures gift store.

Receive 15% off all sustainable and eco-friendly products at the Maui Ocean Treasures gift store. Nonprofits: Educational activities and select giveaways will be provided by: Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, Whale Trust, NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Stormwater Maui, Marine Mammal Center, Pacific Whale Foundation, Kula Community Watershed Alliance, and the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.