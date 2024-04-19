Fujimoto joins Hale Management as CEO and AEPAC as President; Company supports cultural monitoring for Lahaina wildfire debris

Blenn A. Fujimoto Joins Hale Management as CEO and AEPAC as President

Hale Management, LLC has named Hawaiʻi banking industry veteran, Blenn A. Fujimoto as its CEO; and subsidiary, AEPAC has tapped Fujimoto as its new president.

Hale Management, LLC, is a Honolulu-based holding entity founded in 2023 with seven diverse subsidiaries. The company was created to acquire and form varied companies to serve the needs of government/military, developers and private businesses in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region. Hale Management’s primary subsidiary is AEPAC, an award-winning full-service architecture and engineering firm based in Honolulu.

AEPAC supports the US Army Corps of Engineers cultural monitoring contract for debris-related Federal Emergency Management Agency missions in response to the Lahaina wildfires on Maui, for which AEPAC serves as the prime contractor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As CEO of Hale Management, Fujimoto will work to maximize assets, increase profits and make strategic decisions for future growth. Fujimoto recently held key executive positions at Central Pacific Bank since 2000.

Fujimoto’s plans include expanding the business in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region by focusing more intently on Department of Defense and federal contract work, along with large developers and companies needing a prime contractor with diverse capabilities and skill sets.

“We are pleased to welcome Blenn to the Hale Management and AEPAC ʻohana,” said Lorraine Minatoishi, owner and founder of AEPAC. “It is quite advantageous to have someone of Blenn’s caliber at the helm as we move into a phase of development and growth. He will play a vital role in expanding and strengthening our company to benefit the businesses served by Hale Management’s varied subsidiaries.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to AEPAC, subsidiaries include Civil Solutions Consulting LLC, Facilities Management & Engineering, Engineering & Environmental Services, Medical Doctors & Supplies, Pacific Archaeology & Culture, and Alani Group LLC.

As CEO, Fujimoto will provide oversight of the Hale Management subsidiaries while assembling a seasoned management team to lead the organization.

“It is an honor to join Hale Management and the talented professionals who launched the organization last year,” said Fujimoto. “When my sister Lorraine Minatoishi invited me to become CEO to help develop this locally based company into a flourishing enterprise, I saw this as an incredible opportunity. I’m looking forward to fortifying its management infrastructure and business strategies to usher in the exponential growth we know is possible.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While Fujimoto joins Hale Management in a full-time capacity, he continues his role as Executive Vice President and senior advisor at CPB.

Fujimoto is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and is an alumnus of Saint Louis High School on Oʻahu. An active community member, Fujimoto currently serves on the board of directors of Goodwill Hawaiʻi (Board Chair), Mānoa Valley Theatre, Wong Foundation and the Hawaiʻi Military Affairs Council.