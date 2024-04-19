Maui police release composite sketches of suspects in alleged pedestrian assault

PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police released composite sketches (depicted above) on Friday of two suspects in an alleged pedestrian assault reported on March 31, 2024 in a van near Sugar Beach in Kīhei.

Police are seeking information on the two unidentified male suspects and the vehicle they used. The van is described as an older model with no side windows, and a faded blue pinstripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808-244-6431 or email [email protected]. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.