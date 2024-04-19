Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:21 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:39 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell will gradually decline into Saturday. On Sunday, the first of a series of small south to south-southwest swells is forecast to arrive. These swells should prevent south-shore surf from going flat over the next week. For the north-facing shores, a small, short-period north swell should continue into Saturday. A moderate, medium-period north swell is expected to arrive on Saturday night. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through the weekend and may increase slightly early next week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.