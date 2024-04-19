NaHHA receives funding to provide tourism workforce training based in Hawaiian culture

PC: Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association

The Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA), with support from funds issued through a joint partnership between the Office of Indian Economic Development and the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, has been awarded $50,000 in NATIVE Act funding to provide workforce development trainings based in the foundational values of the Hawaiian culture. An additional $5,000 was awarded by Tourism Cares, a US-based, global non-profit, to support the necessary travel needed to bring these training opportunities to a statewide audience.

NaHHA’s training curricula are widely attended by professionals in other businesses and industries, often including members of the public who desire to learn more about Hawaiian culture and language. Topics include foundational values, an introduction to Hawaiian language, cultural etiquette and familiarization, and other place-based education courses.

Training will be offered virtually with opportunities to also attend in-person and aims to equip individuals, businesses and organizations in Hawaiʻi that are directly involved in or intersect with tourism, with the education, best practices and soft skills training necessary to engage with one another and our visitors through knowledge rooted in Hawaiian culture values.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Authentic interactions and engagement experiences with Native Hawaiians and Hawaiian culture play a crucial role in supporting the workforce of tourism and preserving and ensuring pono representation of Hawaiian culture in Hawaiʻi’s tourism economy.” said Mālia Sanders, executive director of NaHHA. “These training opportunities will also grow the number of ambassadors of Hawaiian culture within tourism intensive industries and serve as valuable resources that can transform Hawaiʻi’s tourism economy into a more regenerative industry.”

PC: Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association

“We are excited to see the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association transform and strengthen cultural tourism through its project over the next year.” said Sherry L. Rupert, CEO of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. “Together, we champion the preservation and celebration of indigenous heritage, enriching the fabric of tourism with the richness of Hawaiian culture.”

More information about the calendar of courses, dates, times and locations will be released soon by NaHHA. Details and a calendar of courses are housed online at www.nahha.com/calendar.