White Goods Appliance Recycling event, April 25-27 for residents in Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is partnering with nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui to provide a White Goods Appliance Collection pick-up and drop-off event for Lahaina residents directly impacted by the August 2023 fires.

Appointments are required for the service, which is meant to offer a responsible way to dispose of and recycle appliances damaged from extended power outages and smoke. Eligible appliances include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves/ranges, microwaves and water heaters.

For the drop-off event, residents can make appointments to bring white goods to a designated collection site on April 27 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Curbside pick-up service for residents who are unable to transport their appliances will be available on April 25 and 26.

“Through this collaborative initiative, we are offering a hand to those impacted by the wildfires, simplifying the task of disposing damaged appliances,” said Shayne Agawa, Director of the Department of Environmental Management. “By responsibly recycling these white goods, we are not only helping our residents in a time of need but also contributing to the environmental well-being of our island.”

To schedule an appointment or for more information on the White Goods Appliance Collection event, visit https://www.malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html or call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524.

This event is only available to households located in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area. Eligibility will be verified during appointment scheduling.