Wolfgang’s Steakhouse makes its debut on Maui at The Shops at Wailea



















Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener made its long anticipated debut on Maui at The Shops at Wailea last week.

The restaurant takes over the former Longhi’s Wailea location and encompasses over 6,160 square feet of dining space. The restaurant’s custom design boasts elegant indoor and expansive lānai outdoor dining with an indoor and outdoor bar. It features a wine room that houses “a thousand bottles of wine,” which are displayed within a glass enclosed “wall of wine” located at the entrance to the restaurant. Private dining rooms provide additional dining options for private parties, celebrations and special events.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Mr. Wolfgang Zwiener is popularly known for steaks. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse offers a selection of USDA Black Angus Prime Beef that is stored in a customized in-house aging room for 28 days. Among their steak offerings are the tomahawk, N.Y. sirloin steak, rib eye steak, filet mignon, as well as lamb chop and veal chop selections. In addition, the restaurant features seafood options such as the fresh catch of the day, grilled salmon, seared ahi tuna, and jumbo three-pound lobster. To complement these premium cuts, an array of potatoes and vegetables await, including German and mashed potato varieties, jumbo baked potato, asparagus, lobster mac n’ cheese, sautéed onions, cream of corn, rice, and steak fries, among other accompaniments.

“Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is not only an exceptional restaurant, it is an extraordinary restaurant that has perfected the chophouse dining experience. We are thrilled to have been instrumental in bringing Wolfgang’s Steakhouse to The Shops, where guests can now experience this outstanding American steakhouse fare in paradise,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea.

While initial plans to open in the fall of 2022 were met with delays, the Wailea location officially opened its doors on Friday, April 12, 2024, marking the 31st location of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener.

There are now two Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Hawaiʻi: one in Waikīkī and the other in Wailea. The Waikīkī location is among their most successful restaurants in the country, with 500 seats, whose reputation has helped the brand expand around the globe.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is open Monday through Sunday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. For reservations, visit Wolfgang’s Steakhouse on OpenTable.