Fairmont Kea Lani’s Pilina celebrates Earth Day

April 20, 2024, 4:00 PM HST
Pilina at the Fairmont Kea Lani. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

Fairmont Kea Lani celebrates Earth Day with specials at Pilina to benefit Skyline Conservation through the resortʻs Rooted in Aloha program.

Beginning Monday, April 22 Pilina will donate $2 from every ‘Āina cocktail ordered to Skyline Conservation through Rooted in Aloha. For every 15 cocktails sold, one native tree will be planted to help restore Maui’s natural ecosystem.

Earth Day specials at Pilina will run through April 22-27, 2024. Launched in 2021, Rooted in Aloha is a reforestation initiative spearheaded by Fairmont Kea Lani and Skyline Conservation aiming to restore native forests on the slopes of Haleakalā and educate residents and visitors about Maui’s ecosystem.

Pilina is located at Fairmont Kea Lani, and is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

