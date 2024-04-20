Kalaupapa National Historic Park proposes construction of a new fuel facility

Kalaupapa National Historical Park New Fuel Facility September 2023. https://www.nps.gov/kala/getinvolved/upload/KALA-Fuel-Facility-Newsletter-September-2023.pdf

The National Park Service is seeking public input on a proposal to construct a new fuel facility at Kalaupapa National Historical Park. A 30 day review period for the projectʻs Environmental Assessment begins today, with comments accepted through May 19, 2024.

The EA analyzes the environmental impacts of the proposed project and a no action alternative.

The Park is located on the Kalaupapa Peninsula on the Hawaiian island of Molokaʻi. The proposed facility would be located east of Staff Row and the Damien Loop intersection.

The purpose of the project is to provide the Park and the settlement with a reliable fuel facility that is safe, easily serviceable, complies with federal regulations, and is outside the tsunami inundation zone. The new fuel facility would replace the current fuel facility servicing Kalaupapa Settlement managed by the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

The facility is proposed for construction in 2025.

Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

Submit comments electronically via the NPS website (Preferred)

E-mail comments to: [email protected]

Mail comments to: Kalaupapa National Historical Park, Attn: Superintendent, Fuel Facility Project, 290 Beretania St Box 2222, Kalaupapa, HI 96742